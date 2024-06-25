Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.12

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 174194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 216,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

