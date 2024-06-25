Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 32,684 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.76% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $48.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 395,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

