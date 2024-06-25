Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 27,809 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.33% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX stock remained flat at $50.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

