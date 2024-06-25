Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,335 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $268.35. 1,518,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,154. The company has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

