Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,253. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

