Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. 5,682,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $659.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.