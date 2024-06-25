Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $24,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 158,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,322. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.