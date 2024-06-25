Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 4,650,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,092. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.