Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807,412. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

