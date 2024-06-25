Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 503,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

