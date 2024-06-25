Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 134,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

