Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.81 and its 200 day moving average is $240.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.