Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $243.75. 394,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.