Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 8,322 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.