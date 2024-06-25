Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after buying an additional 7,919,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after buying an additional 499,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after buying an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $19,686,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

UA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

