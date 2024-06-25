Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $651,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 430,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 10,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,338. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

