Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

