eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $652.93 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $652.93 million and $9.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00634239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,720,226,548,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

