Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $13,137,600.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 21st, Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00.
  • On Monday, June 10th, Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 885,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.57 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

