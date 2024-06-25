Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for 1.9% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elastic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,583,921. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. 885,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,568. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

