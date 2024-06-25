Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.19. 10,338,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

