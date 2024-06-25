Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.