Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.38. 29,178,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

