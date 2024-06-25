Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. 5,712,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.