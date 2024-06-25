Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. 573,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.