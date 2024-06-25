Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. 1,046,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

