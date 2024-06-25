Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

ORLY traded down $25.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,057.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,275. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.