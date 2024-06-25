Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 624 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 804,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,473. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

