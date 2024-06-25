Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. 3,591,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,368. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

