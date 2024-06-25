Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 256,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.