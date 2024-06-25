Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,272 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 167,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. 146,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.