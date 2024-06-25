Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $19.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $904.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,448. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $801.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.