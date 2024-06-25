Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $994.00 to $1,015.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $903.69 and last traded at $903.60. Approximately 835,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,929,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $890.11.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $861.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

