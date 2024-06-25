Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Down 5.2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 91,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 95,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Emerald alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerald

Emerald Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 508.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 362.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 99.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.