Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.71.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

