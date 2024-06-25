Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 1,950,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,860,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

