Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77. 3,978,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,102,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

