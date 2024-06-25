Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Envista has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Envista by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $3,571,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Envista by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $42,874,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.