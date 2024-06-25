EOS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.20 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. EOS has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $137.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

