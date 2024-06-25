Ergo Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $70.71 million and approximately $685,121.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,946.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00638382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00115648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00266110 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00074097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,032,759 coins and its circulating supply is 76,034,082 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.