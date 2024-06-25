Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,392.92 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $407.75 billion and approximately $13.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,392.92 or 0.05495149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,176,901 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.