Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,714,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $575.26. 309,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,903. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $532.86 and its 200-day moving average is $513.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

