Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,080,594. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.88, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.