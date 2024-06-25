Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.