Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

