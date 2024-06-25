Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $60.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

