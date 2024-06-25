Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,870,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,340. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

