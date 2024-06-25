Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,986,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 208,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.