Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 970,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,841. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

See Also

