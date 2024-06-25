Evercore ISI Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $23.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 2,450,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneCo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,777,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in StoneCo by 103.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 628,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

